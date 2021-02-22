Arguments sought on plea against Faisal Vawda’s Senate nomination

KARACHI: The election tribunal on Monday has sought reply from Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda after his Senate nomination was challenged.

Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhail filed a petition in the election tribunal. He has challenged the returning officer’s decision to approve Vawda’s nomination papers.

The election tribunal has served notices to the respondents and summoned them for arguments tomorrow.

Mandokhail said that Vawda hid the truth about his US citizenship, adding that he doesn’t deserve to hold any public post.

The returning officer did not listen to any reservations against Vawda’s appointment, he claimed. The returning officer’s actions were illegal and unconstitutional.

As many as eight appeals had been filed against the decisions of the returning officer (RO) over acceptance and rejection of the Senate nomination papers from Sindh province.

The appeals were filed before the appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

