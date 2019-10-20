Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


President embarks on Japan’s five-day visit today

President Alvi, Indian Court, Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir, Minorities, atrocities, curfew

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi is scheduled to undertake a five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday (today).

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal, President Arif Alvi is paying the visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the ceremony of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The event will be attended by a number of international leaders, the FO statement said.

President Arif Alvi is also scheduled to hold meetings with the political leadership of Japan, during his five-day official visit.

Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

14 bitten by rabid dogs in KP’s Shangla

Pakistan

Supremacy of law to be ensured at all costs: CM Buzdar

Pakistan

Khattak-led committee to meet JUI-F leader for talks tomorrow

Pakistan

AJK president urges UK to help settle Kashmir issue   


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close