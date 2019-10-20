ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi is scheduled to undertake a five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday (today).

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal, President Arif Alvi is paying the visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the ceremony of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The event will be attended by a number of international leaders, the FO statement said.

President Arif Alvi is also scheduled to hold meetings with the political leadership of Japan, during his five-day official visit.

Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

