ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi chaired Brand Pakistan session on Monday which is set to highlight the success stories and potential of the country, ARY News reported.

He said this objective can be achieved if we develop an effective coordination and communication amongst the ministries that will underscore the skill set Pakistanis flourish in.

It is necessary to lay the cornerstone of Brand Pakistan campaign to bring to light the geo-economic position of Pakistan with its cultural and tourism potential.

He said the ease of doing business and investment-friendly policies could enormously improve the country’s soft image internationally and thus this campaign should be pursued to make it happen.

Profiles to attend the session were Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, national security SAPM Moeed Yousuf, information secretary Shahera Shahid, and senior officials of commerce ministry and Board of Investment.

READ: Pakistan exports keep $2b mark in four consecutive months, says commerce advisor

The president added as he highlighted the importance of such a campaign that the country has made remarkable socio-economic achievements such as overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, providing social and economic relief to the people under the ‘Ehsaas Programme’ and the performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

He said these should be given wide coverage by print, electronic and digital media to improve the country’s reputation at international level as well as attract foreign investment.

Comments

comments