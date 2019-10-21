Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict: President Arif Alvi

TOKYO: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict, Radio Pakistan reported.

In an exclusive interview with Japanese media, he emphasized Japan to play its due role as the country is enjoying close relations with both Pakistan and India. He also urged the international community to achieve talks between the two countries.

Commenting on the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan, the president said Pakistan respects its ties with Tokyo and urged Japanese companies to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Pakistan is working hard to produce AI expert. Arif Alvi said he has personally started ‘President’s Initiative on Artificial Intelligence Training’ and set a target to produce 100,000 AI experts in next two years.

President Arif Alvi is currently in Tokyo, on five-day official visit of Japan, where he will attend Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

Japan’s new emperor

Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito will formally proclaim his ascension to the throne in a ritual-bound ceremony, but the after-effects of deadly typhoon will cast a shadow over proceedings.

Naruhito officially assumed his duties as emperor on May 1, a day after his father became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 200 years, AFP reported.

But the transition will not be complete until his new role is officially proclaimed on Tuesday, in a series of events expected to be attended by foreign dignitaries from nearly 200 countries.

