President calls for quality education to youth as per industries’ demands

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi pressed educational institutions to impart quality education to the youth as per the demand of the industries.

Addressing the International Conference of Engineering Institutions in Islamabad on Monday, he regretted that what is being produced by our universities does not meet international standards, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Our institutions of higher education must sit with the industries and abreast the graduates with the knowledge as per the requirement of the market,” Alvi stressed.

He said the engineering has an important role to play vis-a-vis achieving the sustainable development goals and providing solutions to meet new challenges.

The president said the engineers have an important role in making Pakistan energy sufficient as well as to ensure water conservation, better sanitation and protection of the environment. He said “we should be self-sufficient in energy by bringing in use the indigenous resources.”

He stressed for domestic production of solar panels.

