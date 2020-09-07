ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday said that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and people, and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.

This he said while addressing the Martyrs’ Day ceremony held in Islamabad in connection with Air Force Day, being observed today.

The air chief said, we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland.

Highlighting the current situation in Kashmir, the Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said we also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades.

To pay homage to the martyrs’, the air chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered “Fateha”.

Read more: Pakistan remembers martyrs as nation celebrates ‘Air Force Day’

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) at Karachi.

Air Vice-Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff.

Similar wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF Martyrs’ all over the country.

