Armed men demand extortion after shooting Karachi trader

KARACHI: In what can be called a unique way to demand extortion in Karachi, two armed men shot a trader in Karachi and later asked him to pay extortion, ARY News reported.

The case of the incident has been registered at the Sohrab Goth police station on the complaint of the brother of the injured man. According to Umar Shah’s complaint, two armed men riding a motorcycle shoot his brother and later demanded to pay extortion.

In his FIR, Shah further said on February 27, an unknown man telephoned my brother and asked him to pay Rs5 million extortion and added that he again called and asked to pay the protection money else threatened to kill my brother.

The applicant has asked the police to take action against the armed men.

Earlier in the month of January, the Rangers had arrested four members of an extortion gang in a raid in Gulbahar area of Karachi.

The paramilitary force arrested four accused namely Fahad, Sufian, Usama and Ilyas, a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers had said.

Read more: Rangers raids in Gulbahar, arrests four members of extortion gang

“The gang had sent a chit on January 19, demanding 2.5 million protection money from a trader,” according to the rangers statement.

The victim was warned of dire consequences including killing his family members in case of his failure to pay the extortion money, the spokesperson had said.

The law enforcement force recovered mobile phone, sim card and voice clip from the arrested accused, the spokesperson stated.

