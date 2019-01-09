KARACHI: Some unidentified armed men tried to stop former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, when he driving back home with his family on Tuesday night in Defence Phase-VI, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Zubair said armed men were riding a white corolla that blocked his way on the road. Around two to three miscreants were in the car, he added.

He said one of the armed men also pointed a pistol at him. “Whether they were trying to target me or just threaten me, I have no idea,” he explained.

He said it was possible that the miscreants were looking to rob him. “I have been quite vocal against terrorism in the past years and was receiving threats for some time,” he stated.

He said security concerns had risen after the murder of Ali Raza Abidi, [MQM leader who was gunned down outside his home around nine days ago].

I never applied for the security nor I’ve been given the same, he responded to a question whether he travels with a protocol.

He said the police had been informed about the incident. Zubair said he also had a contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and he informed him about the incident.

If government institutions believe I need a security, they should provide me, he demanded.

Later Darakhshan police team arrived at the residence of Mr. Zubair and recorded his statement about the incident.

The former governor would also visit the police station today for some legal formalities.

