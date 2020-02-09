Armed men attack PML-N leader’s Lahore residence

LAHORE: Over two dozen armed men sprayed the Lahore residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta ur Rehman Jatt with bullets on Sunday. However, no injuries or loss of life was reported.

Police relayed unidentified assailants opened fire at the PML-N leader’s house located in Misri Shah.

However, they added, there were no reports of loss of life.

Atta ur Rehman accused a person, Tipu Tarkan Wala, of being involved in the firing incident.

Read More: PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes unhurt in gun attack

Last year in July, the residence of PML-N leader Chaudhry Ashraf and his brother was attacked by miscreants who also opened aerial firing outside the lawmaker’s property.

Police in Gujranwala had confirmed the firing incident stating that they have recovered bullet casings from the site.

Comments

comments