Armeena Khan speaks out about her eating disorder

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan opened up about her eating disorder and how she deals with it to raise awareness.

The actress took to Instagram to pen a note and said its a high time she shares a small snippet of her journey.

“So this decade, I conquered eating disorders (exacerbated by my media job), anxiety (nearly) and low self-esteem (thats right, I had it). Here I was a size 00 weighed 39 Kgs and severely malnourished. I was very sick,” she wrote.

She said overcoming these struggles was one of her biggest achievement in the last decade. “I’m sharing this story NOT as a victim but as a VICTOR, I conquered these and so I class them as some of my BIGGEST achievements these last few years. I am happy in my skin now, I meditate and I eat healthy and I have a general feeling of well-being.”

Armeena Khan emphasized on the importance of health and extended support for all those suffering from horrible ailments.

“The purpose is to tell you all that you are beautiful no matter what shape or size you are, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. The most important thing in this world is your health. To all those suffering from these horrible ailments, I’m sending you BIG hugs, positive energy and I pray that you may prevail.”

The starlet vowed to share different pieces of advice from different experts on social media to remain healthy starting from a doctor’s advice.

She also advised people to alter and change their habits to achieve good health.

Comments

comments