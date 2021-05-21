Armeena Khan shares heartwarming ‘language of love’ with husband

It’s not even Valentine’s Day and love is in the air for actor Armeena Khan and husband Fesl Khan – as it should be!

Armeena recently shared a heartwarming moment between her and her husband of one year Fesl, opening up about how small acts of love and care define their love language.

Posting a picture of herself donning big, chunky earrings and Fesl holding them up to relieve pressure from her ear lobes, Armeena relayed, “My beautiful earrings were chunky and heavy. I wore them with great difficulty, my ears could not sustain the weight. I held them for as long as possible with my hands at first while the hair artist fixed my hair.”

The 34-year-old went on to explain how after a certain point, her hands got tired, and she didn’t even have the option of taking the earrings off as putting them back on would’ve been painful. That’s where Fesl came in to help his ladylove.

” I thank the Creator for giving me this kind human being as a partner. This to me is the language of love,” she stated.

Replying to her lengthy post, Fesl took to the comments section to pack on even more sweet PDA. “I’ll hold your earrings anytime you need me to. Tomorrow I’ll buy some little studs instead. How about that?” he said.

Can the two be any more adorable? What do you think of Fesl’s sweet gesture?

