Canadian-Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan and her fiance Fesl Khan have submitted an ‘open letter’ to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) against Priyanka Chopra’s pro-war comments.

The duo visited UNICEF’s office in Stratford, London on Friday to discuss the issue and the on-going crisis in Kashmir with it’s representatives.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chopra had earlier tweeted in February supporting war amid tense relations between Pakistan and India post-Pulwama attack.

Recently, she ‘gaslight’ a Pakistani-American critic who called her out at a BeautyCon. The starlet has received global outrage since then for promoting war-sentiment in the name of patriotism. Many people including celebrities have urged UNICEF to strip the actor of her ambassadorship.

Khan penned an open letter to UNICEF on August 13 against the Bollywood star pointing out that her stance doesn’t represent the organisation’s values and culture.

The activist shared pictures on social media and shared that the meeting was productive. She clarified that UNICEF is yet to issue an official statement on the matter regarding the damage done by Chopra to their reputation due to her ‘nationalist remarks.’

She wrote “Thank you to #UNICEF for a warm & productive meeting. They clarified they are one branch of UN family & have YET to make an official statement on the politicisation of their mission & damage to reputation by their Ms Chopra-Jonas’ Nationalist remarks.”

“UNICEF will investigate and clarify for all concerned members of public,” she added.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has also formally written to UNICEF’s head asking her to remove the Indian actress as an ambassador.

