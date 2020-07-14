ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack by Armenian forces on the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, which resulted in several Azeri casualties.

” We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said.

She said the unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences.

“The recent provocative action is manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to reports, four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the Armenian forces’ attack in a new escalation of their decades-long territorial dispute.

Three of the soldiers were killed on Sunday and one on Monday in the artillery fire that erupted on Sunday near Tavush region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence said.

