Arms godown fire extinguished in Karachi   

KARACHI: A fire that had erupted at an arms godown on Sunday night here in the Saddar area of Karachi was doused by the officials of Firebirade, ARY News reported.

Sources said that numerous air guns and dummy weapons gutted in the fire. However police summoned the arms dealer along with the record.

The arms godown was located at the first floor of a building at Abdullah Haroon Road. Two fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site after being informed and extinguished the blaze .

Earlier, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), on January 2, had claimed to have arrested nine suspects involved in creating and selling counterfeit arms licenses as well as illegal weapons.

The arrested men include five arms dealers, police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CIA Arif Haneef said the suspects were arrested during a ‘sting operation’ from different areas in Karachi and added that weapons made in the US were also recovered from their possession.

Haneef said that a police constable Saeed Nawaz allegedly took information from the arms dealers about the buyers and passed on the details to the gang.

