RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists involved in heinous acts of terrorism.

The terrorists whose capital punishments have been confirmed were involved in attacks on the armed forces/ law enforcement agencies, the killing of innocent civilians, the destruction of communication infrastructure, a police station and educational institution, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted in the death of 16 people, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and three civilians, whereas injuries to 19 others.

Weapons and explosives were recovered from their possession. All these convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 20 other convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Here are the details of the death row convicts.

Mohi Ud Din S/O Salah Ud Din and Gul Zameen S/O Shah Kameen Khan were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacks on the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of which resulted in the death of a civilian, 3 soldiers and injuries to 5 other soldiers. They were also found in the possession of explosives. The convicts confessed to their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement during their trial.

Fazal Hadi S/O Bakht Rawan was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in an attack on the armed forces which resulted in the death of 3 soldiers. He was also involved in the destruction of Hazara/ Gulibagh Bridge and police station as well as the kidnapping of 2 civilians for ransom. The convict confessed to his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial.

Muhammad Wahab S/O Hazrat Buland, Gul Muhammad S/O Ghulam Sardar, Bashir Ahmed S/O Nadir Khan and Afreen Khan S/O Masam Khan were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies which resulted in the death of Subedar Awal Khan, Naik Azmat Ullah and injuries to another soldier. They were also found in the possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts confessed to their offences before the Judicial Magistrate and also while making statement during their trials.

Barkat Ali S/O Bakht Hazir, Muhammad Islam S/O Muhammad Zada, Rooh Ul Amin S/O Zarin and Shtamand S/O Baishmand were members of proscribed organization. They were involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking the armed forces which resulted in death of citizen Muhammad Umar, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain and injuries to 2 civilians. They were involved in the destruction of government educational institutions for girls in Swat. They were also found in the possession of fire-arms and explosives.

Bacha Wazir S/O Bakhat Nazir was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the armed forces which resulted in the death of Naik Ghulam Hassan and injuries to another soldier. He was found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial.

Mohammad S/O Abdul Shakoor was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the law enforcement agencies which resulted in the death of Sepoy Sajid Khan and injuries to 5 other soldiers. He was also found in possession fire-arms and explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial.

Muhammad Ismail S/O Ibrahim was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking the law enforcement agencies and armed forces which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to 2 other soldiers. He was found in possession of fire-arms. He also confessed to his offences before the Judicial Magistrate and during his statement at the trial.

