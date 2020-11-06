‘Pakistan lost an iconic sportsman’: COAS on demise of hockey legend Abdul Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed heartfelt grief on the demise of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior.

“Pak[istan] has lost an iconic sportsman & a great human being. May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying that in a Twitter statement.

On November 4, legendary hockey player former captain Olympian Abdul Rashid Jr. had died at the age of 79.

According to sources, he was suffering from kidney disease and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad.

The Olympian was considered as the best center forward of his time and was the only legendary athlete to win gold (1968), silver (1972), and bronze (1976) medals in the Olympic games. By the time he retired, he had scored the most 96 international goals for Pakistan.

Rashid Jr. was also the manager of the national team that won the 1994 Hockey World Cup.

