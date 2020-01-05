ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman to convince him for supporting the key bill regarding extension in tenure of the Army Chief, ARY News reported.

PML-Q leader Hafiz Ammar Yasir was also accompanied with PML-Q leaders who visited Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence here.

It is to be mentioned here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier announced that his party will not vote in favour of the bills regarding the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman, joint chiefs of staff committee.

The JUI-F has, however, yet to make a final decision whether its members would vote in favour or against the key legislation in the two houses of the Parliament or they would abstain from the voting process.

The National Assembly and Senate sessions on Army Act amendment bill will be held on Monday (tomorrow).

The bill of extension in the service term of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and other services chiefs will be tabled in the NA and the Senate on Monday.

The National Assembly session will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, while the Senate session at 3:00 pm on the same day.

It is to be mentioned here that the draft of Army Act amendment bill was approved by the standing committees for defence of the both houses of the parliament on Friday.

The parliamentary committees of both the houses had unanimously approved the Army Act amendment bill.

PTI lawmaker Azam Swati had said that the draft bill was neither opposed by any political party nor any amendment was presented in the session.

