Army expresses concern over special court’s verdict in Musharraf treason case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday expressed concern over the death sentence awarded to former president Pervez Musharraf by the special court in high treason case, ARY News reported.

پرویز مشرف کسی صورت غدار نہیں ہوسکتے پرویز مشرف کسی صورت غدار نہیں ہوسکتے — فیصلے پر افواج پاکستان میں غم و غصہ اور اضطراب ہے — پرویز مشرف نے 40 سال سے زائد پاکستان کی خدمت کی — پرویزمشرف نے ملک کے دفاع کیلئے جنگیں لڑیں — مشرف کیس میں آئینی و قانون تقاضے پورے نہیں کیے گئے — پرویز مشرف سے متعلق فیصلے پر افواج پاکستان رد عمل#ARYNews #ISPR #Musharraf #SpecialCourt Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

“An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor,” said Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a statement.

Statement on decision by Special court about General Pervez Musharraf, Retired. pic.twitter.com/C9UAMT1E4W — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 17, 2019

“The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of the special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste. Armed forces of Pakistan expect that justice will be dispensed in line with Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he added.

The special court today awarded death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him. The special court, headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth decided the high treason case with 2-1 split verdict against Musharraf.

The former military chief is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The high treason trial for imposing the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013. Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014.

He is presently admitted at a hospital in Dubai in a serious condition. The court will issue a detailed verdict within 48 hours.

Earlier, former president Pervez Musharraf consented to record his statement under section 342 in breach of constitution case against him.

The petition requested the court to constitute a judicial commission, which visits the UAE and record his statement under section 342.

It is to be mentioned here that the special court has already decided to form a judicial commission to record the statement of the former president in the case.

