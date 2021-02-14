Pakistan Army troops continue ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ exercise in Thar desert

RAWALPINDI: The troops of Karachi Corps, during the ongoing Exercise “Jidar -ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert, were busy in practicing coordinated, all-round defence and survival techniques under challenging conditions, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the field exercise that commenced on 28th of January has focused on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces and effective response measures under the actual battlefield environment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read More: Pakistan Army conducts ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ drills in Thar Desert: ISPR

Earlier on February 13, Pakistan Army troops were taking part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar desert.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, troops of the Karachi Corps were practicing tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert that commenced on 28 January 2021.

“The four weeks long defensive maneuver exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts,” the military’s media wing had said.

The ISPR had further said that the exercise was being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers ahead of Chhor, under a conventional operations setting.

Comments

comments