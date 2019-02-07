RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday raided an abandoned terrorist hideout in South Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation as part of the on-going operation Radd ul Fassad in village Manra of Tehsil Birmal.

“Cache of weapons and ammunition recovered includes guns of various types and calibers, rocket launchers, heavy and light machine guns and ammunition.”

Earlier this week, security forces had foiled a major terrorist activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by killing three terrorists. “An IBO was launched against terrorist hideout at Gulkuch, South Wazirstan on boundary of South Wazirstan and Balochistan.”

Terrorists had opened fire and fled to nearby mountainous area upon seeing security forces advancing towards them.

SMGs, hand grenades, communication equipment and local currency recovered. Identity and linkages of terrorists being ascertained.

