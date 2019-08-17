Army rescues three stranded mountaineers in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: At least three stranded mountaineers have been rescued by the Pakistan Army from a peak in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the details, the mountaineers were stranded while scaling Mir peak of Rakaposhi mountain in the Karakoram mountain range. It is situated in the middle of the Nagar and Bagrote valleys in Gilgit-Baltistan

Army helicopters also airlifted dead body of a mountaineer, Fida Hussain, from Miyacher Glacier in Nagar.

Commander Force Command Northern Area Maj General Ahsan Mehmood Khan attended the funeral prayer of deceased Fida Hussain in Minapin.

Read More: Army rescues two Spanish mountaineers from K-2 base

Earlier on January 29, the Pakistan Army had rescued two Spanish mountaineers from K-2 base under extreme harsh weather conditions.

Rescued mountaineers, Jon Barredo and Eva Robles, had thanked the armed forces of Pakistan for saving their lives.

Pakistan’s second highest peak, K-2, is 28,251 feet high. It is located in the Karakorum Mountains along the border between China and Pakistan which is infamous for high winds, steep icy slopes and high fatality rates for climbers.

