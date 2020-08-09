Army teams continue, relief and rescue operations in Jhal Magsi, Dadu

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army and Navy teams continue to carry out rescue and relief operations in rain and flood-hit areas of Sindh’s Dadu and Balochistan’s Jhal Magsti districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

The military’s medical and Engineering teams assisting civil administration to rescue stranded people to safer places in Dadu and Jhal Magsi.

Around 1000 stranded people also served meals during relief operations, ISPR said.

The land link between main colonies of Jhal Magsi and Gandawah has been restored, the statement said. The relief teams have reopened Parsi bridge for all kind of traffic.

The road link of the Coastal Highway has also been restored, according to the ISPR statement.

“In Jhal Magsi, all Hindu families stranded in Wangu hills after heavy rainfall and flooding, have been rescued and shifted to safer places after eight hours long rescue operation,” ISPR said.

The N-65 has been blocked near Bibi Nani bridge and Pinjra Bridge due to high level of floodwater.

The main gas transmission line has been damaged near Bibi Nani bridge.

Due to heavy rainfall and hill torrents, Quetta to Jacobabbad , Gwadar- Karachi and Sibbi- Kohlu roads have been blocked at various points.

Pakistan Army troops have also been engaged in relief and rescue efforts in various parts of Dadu district to help people affected by flooding in hill torrent and developing of breach at Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam, according to the statement.

Army boats are rescuing stranded people to safer places and medical camp has been established to provide necessary medical care.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army yesterday initiated rescue activities in Dadu after a breach in the Nai Gaj Dam, which badly affected 12 nearby villages.

Heavy rainfall in Dadu during ongoing monsoon spell has caused flooding in Nai Gaj and other drains on Saturday.

