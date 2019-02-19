Army troops likely to maintain security during PSL matches in Pakistan

KARACHI: Army troops would be deployed to ensure foolproof security of the foreign players and officials during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi and Lahore, said sources.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Punjab chief secretary, home department reviewed and chalked out fool proof security arrangements for the upcoming PSL matches in Pakistan. He said that providing foolproof security to guests and players was their top priority.

According to the details, the meeting decided to deploy Rangers commandos around the stadiums during the matches. While the foreign players, coaches and important personalities would also be provided Rangers commandos to ensure their security.

The Rangers commandos would be equipped with bulletproof vehicles, jackets and modern equipment to avoid any untoward incident. The meeting also decided to take the help of sniffer dogs to ensure security around the stadium and at the hotel, where the guest players would stay.

Special duty cards would be provided to the security personnel for duty during the PSL matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last eight matches of the total 34 matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019, will be played in Pakistan, with three in Lahore and five in Karachi. The final is set to held on March 17, 2019 in Karachi.

