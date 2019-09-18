Web Analytics
Arnold Schwarzenegger as US President in ‘Kung Fury 2’ first look

Hollywood’s veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has made it to White House as US President in Kung Fu 2’s first look. 

He shared a picture on social media of himself in the Oval Office as a cigar-chomping Commander in Chief.

The Terminator star and former Governor of California will be joined by Michael Fassbender, David Hasselhoff and Alexandra Shipp in the movie.

Taking to Reddit, he posted a photo.”I met David more than 4 years ago, when he showed me his short Kung Fury,” he said.

The actor said he told him “If he ever made it a feature, I was in. Now we are having a great time together shooting the feature.”

The crowdfunded film is an homage to action and martial arts films of the 1980s. The story revolves around Kung Fu cops, time-traveling Hitlers, machine gun-wielding Vikings and much more.

Kung Fury 2 is the sequel to Sandberg’s 2015 short film Kung Fury. The sequel is currently being shot in Bulgaria and Germany.

