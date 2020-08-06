Arrangements finalised at Karachi airport after rain forecast

KARACHI: Arrangements to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the rough weather at the Jinnah International airport has been completed, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Arrangements are in place to tackle any emergency situation”, said the airport manager referring to heavy downpour in Karachi by the MET Office.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters), airport manager added. Few have been moved towards hangers to ensure no wear and tear to the aircrafts.

Additional Director CAA has also issued a notification with regard to precautions during the rough weather.

The CAA has also instructed for transfer of light equipment at the airport to a place of safety in case of bad weather.

The MET department has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas from today till August 8.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi and Hyderabad due to heavy downpour.

