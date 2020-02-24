Police to arrest perpetrators involved in Karachi gas leak incident

KARACHI: Top police authorities on Monday ordered arrests of those involved into the deaths of at least 14 people due to the mysterious gas leakage in Keamari area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The Jackson Police has registered a case against unnamed men with the state of Pakistan as a plaintiff with charges of intent to kill and poisoning.

A six-member team to be led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Muqaddas Haider was also formed by the Karachi police to investigate the matter. The team would also comprise of Superintendent of Police (SP) Kemari, SP investigations, SHO and an inspector from Jackson police station.

The probe team would make arrests of the accused involved in causing toxic gas to leak in the areas adjoining the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The team would also brief the top authorities on progress into the investigations.

On February 17, a petition seeking an investigation into deaths by toxic gas leak in Keamari area of Karachi has been filed in Sindh High Court (SHC).

Advocate Abdul Jalil Marwat in his petition made the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Sindh government and I.G. Police of Sindh parties in the case.

Read More: Toxic gas spread: Ali Zaidi rejects report indicated overexposure to soybean dust

Discharge of toxic gas has claimed at least five lives and over 100 people have been affected in the incident, according to the petition.

The petition seeks the court order for investigation of the incident to fix the responsibility.

The petitioner also requested legal action against those responsible for the incident and providing compensation and relief to the victims.

Comments

comments