Arrested Karachi terrorists planned to ‘attack Sindh Assembly’

KARACHI: Terror network busted on Monday in Karachi was planning to attack Sindh Assembly, investigators found after carrying out forensics of the mobiles recovered from their possession, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the investigations, the terrorists were receiving directions from their handlers in Kandahar, a city in Afghanistan.

“Three of the arrested terrorists hailed from Kandahar while another one belonged to Nangarhar,” they said.

The investigators further found a video of the Sindh Assembly from the mobile device of one of the terrorists, which was shot for reconnaissance purpose recently.

“The terrorists planned to attack Sindh Assembly, however, failed in their bid after the assembly was not in the session,” the sources privy to the investigations said.

The investigations found that the terrorists wanted to blow up a rickshaw at the gate of the assembly and were also in possession of Kalashnikovs, which would have to be used for further devastation inside the premises.

It is pertinent to mention here that a terrorist was killed and five others including a foreigner were taken into custody after an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) team in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday.

According to DIG CTD Umar Shahid, the personnel raided a house in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and CTD, as a result, one of the terrorists was killed and five others were taken into custody including a foreigner.

The CTD personnel recovered explosive material, suicide jackets, and a rickshaw laden with explosive material from the arrested terrorist. The bomb disposal squad defused the rickshaw.

Four suicide jackets, 15 hand grenades, four Kalashnikov, two rocket launchers, hundreds of bullets were recovered from the custody of the arrested.

Comments

comments