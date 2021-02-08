Arrested terrorists were planing to attack Sindh Assembly, reveals investigation

KARACHI: Startling revelations have been made by the five arrested terrorists who were taken into custody by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in an action in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the investigation sources, the arrested terrorists who all Afghan nationals, were planning to attack Sindh Assembly building. The group was being controlled and operated from Afghanistan. Mobile phone and communication data has been received by the investigators.

The terrorists had finalised their strategy for the attack over Sindh Assembly building and in this connection, a rickshaw laden with explosives and suicide jackets were also made.

Further investigation from the outlaws is underway.

A terrorist was killed and five others were taken into custody after an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) team in Karachi, earlier in the day.

According to DIG CTD Umar Shahid, the personnel raided a house in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

It is to be mentioned here that the security was put on high-alert in Karachi in view of possible terrorist attack following a threat alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

