315 arrested for violating lockdown in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested as many as 315 people for violating lockdown in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Additional Inspector General of Karachi police said that at least 315 people were arrested for violating lockdown from different areas of the metropolis during the last 16 hours.

He maintained that 46 cases have been registered against the detainees in various police stations.

Earlier on March 22, Sindh home department had released a notification for the imposition of a complete ban on public movement, social and religious gatherings across the province under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Read More: Lockdown in Sindh: Violators of govt orders to face prison and fines

The violation of the government orders will be considered as an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal code as provided under Section 4 of the said Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, the notification had read.

Following the imposition of the lockdown, the movement of people including intercity or interprovincial travel, gathering of any kind for social, religious and any other purpose at any public or private place will remain banned for the next 15 days within the territorial limits of the province.

Comments

comments