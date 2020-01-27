FIA arrests youth for blackmailing Iranian, Afghan women via social media

KARACHI: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Monday carried out a raid in Mirpurkhas to nab a youngster allegedly involved in blackmailing foreign women via social media accounts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the accused had over 150 accounts on social media from where he used to hack the accounts of the foreign nationals to retrieve images and their other personal data only to blackmail them.

The accused use different technologies aimed at taking over the accounts and was involved in harassing Iranian and Afghan national women. The authorities claimed that he had been hiding in interior Sindh for the last one and a half year.

“We have taken into possession his laptops and mobile phones and a forensic audit of them are underway to unearth more details of his crime,” he said.

In April 2019, the cybercrime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man involved in blackmailing girls on social media.

According to FIA, the man was identified as Jahangir who had created several profiles on social media platforms with a purpose of deception.

The cybercrime cell of the FIA said the culprit used to lure girls into helping them provide employment and clear examinations.

It was found that he had harassed a number of girls, and had been involved in the illegal activity for years.

