Three nabbed for illegally using women fingerprints to issue SIM cards

JACOBABAD: A new scam has been unearthed in Jacobabad where the staff of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre was found using fingerprints of deserving women to issue SIM cards, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The staff members of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre in Jacobabad were allegedly found involved in illegally issuing SIM cards on the names of the deserving women registered with the poverty alleviation programme by using their fingerprints.

Police told the media that the fraud was exposed after a woman along with his husband went to a franchise for getting her SIM card. The franchise employees told her that a SIM card was already issued on her name a few minutes earlier.

Later, the couple reached the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre and questioned the staff but they responded harshly to their reservations.

After getting information about the scam, a police team reached the centre and arrested three persons including the device in-charge.

It emerged that the arrested men were later released by the police after allegedly receiving a bribe and the intervention of an influential person.

Following the incident, the woman asked higher authorities to take action against the responsible persons and expressed concerns that her SIM card could be used for any illegal purpose.

