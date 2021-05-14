Veteran puppeteer, artist Farooq Qaiser passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned Pakistani puppeteer, screenwriter, cartoonist and artist Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as “Uncle Sargam”, passed away at the age of 76 here on Friday, ARY News reported.

Confirming the report, Muhammad, his grandson, said that Farooq Qaiser died of a cardiac arrest in Islamabad today.

Farooq Qaiser was born on 31st of October, 1945 in Lahore. After completing his graduation from National College of Arts in Lahore, he started his career as an artist.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Farooq Qaiser was awarded Tamgha-i-Ḥusn-e Karkardagi (Pride of Performance) and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He wrote over 30 plays and hundreds of songs. Kaliyan, Sargam Sargam and Daak Time are among the most popular TV shows of Farooq Qaiser.

Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser’s death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2021

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser’s death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family.”

