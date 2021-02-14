WATCH: Artist makes Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrait with Rubik’s cubes

An artist stunned netizens by making a portrait of renowned Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio with 400 Rubik’s cubes.

Taking to his Instagram page, Alex Ivanchak posted a video of him making a portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio with 400 Rubik’s cube. In the video that went viral on social media, Alex Ivanchak can be seen solving Rubik’s cubes and stacking them up in the form of an artwork.

“Leonardo DiCaprio from 400 Rubik’s cubes. You have to watch it till the end,” the caption said. Pretty sure, everyone will watch till it ends and get utterly

DiCaprio is not the only celebrity figure he drew with the cubes. Ivanchak also drew actress Emma Watson, who happens to be his first celebrity crush, singer Billie Eilish, actors Johnny Depp, Alan Rickman, Daniel Radcliffe, and few Russian celebrities. All of them used up 400 cubes to make them all, Times Now News reported.

The video has garnered 1,21,474 views and counting on Instagram.

