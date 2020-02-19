ARY Laguna: Salman Iqbal announces Pakistan’s first artificial beach and resort housing project

KARACHI: President and CEO ARY Digital Network, Salman Iqbal, on Wednesday announced the launch of country’s first artificial beach and resort housing project.

The announcement of this state of the art and first of its kind residential and commercial project was made at PSL franchise ‘Karachi Kings’ team welcoming event at DHA Golf Club.

Mr Salman Iqbal, who also owns Karachi Kings, told the audience that the project ‘ARY Laguna DHA City’ will have an artificial beach and luxury resort housing along with shopping, education and entertainment facilities for children and adults.

“We thought if we could build this project near water but then we planned that we would not go to the water but bring the water near us,” said the CEO ARY Digital Network.

He also maintained that 80% of the equipment used in the project will be made in Pakistan and the project, besides providing exemplary residential facilities, will also create job opportunities.

The event was attended by prominent political and social figures including Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Karachi Kings team members and a number of other film and showbiz celebrities too attended the event.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comments

comments