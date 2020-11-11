KARACHI: Groundbreaking ceremony of South Asia’s first of its kind housing and commercial project, ARY Laguna DHA City, was held on Wednesday in Karachi, ARY News reported.

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal, on the occasion said that ARY Laguna is the first of its kind project in South Asia and will redefine the concept of living in Pakistan.

“ARY Digital Network has this habit of taking difficult steps that revolutionised different sectors in Pakistan, be it the launch of TV channel, the gold business or becoming a part of Pakistan Super League, so when we were in talks with DHA City about a construction project, we wanted to start a revolutionary and iconic project like Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and brought in Crystal Lagoons, a US company which has the experience of constructing more than 300 man-made tropical beaches around the world,” said Mr Salman Iqbal.

He added that the aim is to make the iconic project, which will have a 22-acre artificial tropical beach, Karachi’s new downtown.

Mr Salman Iqbal said that the state of the art project which will also have mid-tier affordable housing options and the biggest shopping mall in the area, will boost the image of Pakistan’s construction industry around the world.

“When I talk about mid-tier affordable housing, I mean you can get a single-bedroom apartment for about Rs4.5million to Rs5million and on installments, you can buy them for around Rs45000 per month,” said Salman Iqbal.

He also announced that, to ensure buyer confidence, the project has partnered with four local banks for escrow accounts (account where funds are held in trust whilst the parties complete a transaction).

“As for construction timeline, the work has started and we will complete the whole project in nine to ten years,” said Salman Iqbal.

Mr Salman Iqbal also informed the audience that the project has its offices in 21 countries and has appointed 12 agents around the world to make sure the project not only becomes successful but also boost Pakistan’s image.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, was the chief guest at the event held on the ARY Laguna construction site.

About ARY Laguna DHA City

ARY Laguna will be Pakistan’s first-ever artificial beach and resort-style housing project. It will be the first-ever manmade beach living project in South Asia and will feature an artificial lagoon with crystal clear waters and white sand, private beach access for the residents and a range of water sports facilities among other amenities.

Mr. Salman Iqbal CEO ARY Group & Chairman ARY Laguna, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz HI(M) COMD 5 CORPS & PEB DHA KHI & Brig Rai Asim Mustafa Administrator DHA addressing the Platinum Agents & distinguished guests at the Ground Breaking Ceremony of #ARYLagunaDHACity#ARY #YesThisIsKarachi pic.twitter.com/0WK6PMHsPU — arydigitalasia (@arydigitalasia) November 11, 2020

CEO ARY Group & Chairman ARY Laguna Mr. Salman Iqbal presenting Certificates of Appointment to the Platinum Agents. #ARY #CrystalClearLiving #DHACity #ARYLagunaDHACity #YesThisIsKarachi pic.twitter.com/E6PE1ZITIm — arydigitalasia (@arydigitalasia) November 11, 2020

CEO ARY Group & Chairman ARY Laguna Mr. Salman Iqbal presenting Certificates of Appointment to the Platinum Agents. #ARY #CrystalClearLiving #DHACity #ARYLagunaDHACity #YesThisIsKarachi pic.twitter.com/0qsL4Qk5Tz — arydigitalasia (@arydigitalasia) November 11, 2020

