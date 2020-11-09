Arzoo Fatima is b/w 14 to 15 yrs age, says medical board report

KARACHI: A board of doctors submitted its report in the Sindh High Court (SHC) over the age of Arzoo Fatima, which was claimed to be converted and had married of her own free will, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Arzoo Fatima, has been an age of between 14 to 15 years,” the medical board informed the court in its report.

A five-member medical board was constituted by the court in previous hearing of the case to determine the girl’s age, which was claimed to be converted and had married of her own free will.

A bench of the high court consists of Justice K.K. Agha heard the case today.

Arzoo Fatima and Ali Azhar, 44, the man she allegedly married were produced before the court in previous hearing. The girl had repeated her statement in the court that she was 18 years of age. “According to documents your age is lesser of what you claims,” the bench remarked.

The court had constituted a medical board to determine and decide about the girl’s age.

The parents of the girl said that Arzoo Raza alias Arzoo Fatima, a 13-year-old Christian girl, was abducted and forced to convert and marry to a Muslim man Ali Azhar.

