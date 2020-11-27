State counsel seeks time for arguments in Arzoo Fatima case

KARACHI: The counsel of Ali Azhar, a suspect in Arzoo Fatima forced conversion case has completed his arguments, ARY News reported.

Arzoo Fatima, a Christian girl, was allegedly abducted and forced to convert and marry Ali Azhar 44.

The case was taken up by the Judicial Magistrate South. Ali Azhar’s counsel completed his arguments on the challan presented by the police in the case.

Sindh Child Marriage Act is not applicable in this case as Arzoo Fatima herself denied several times before the high court that she was not abducted.

The girl in her statement before the Nikahkhuwan and Justice of Peace stated that she is 18-year-old and the sections related to rape can only be included in the case if the child is younger than 14 years.

Read more: Sindh High Court sends Arzoo Fatima to shelter home

A five-member medical board constituted by the high court to determine the girl’s age in its report said that “Arzoo Fatima, has been aged between 14 to 15 years.”

Meanwhile, the state counsel Abdul Rehman sought time from the court for his arguments before the court over the non-presence of the investigation office (IO) and the police file of the case.

The court, after granting time to the state counsel, adjourned the further hearing of the case till December 1.

Comments

comments