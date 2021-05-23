Asad Umar asks Nawaz to return homeland if he feels threatened in London

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should return homeland immediately if he feels threatened in London, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Asad Umar offered the best security to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan. He said that he did not know what happen to the former prime minister in London.

Responding to a question, Asad Umar said that the former prime minister will be kept in prison. Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on the ongoing accountability process in the country, he said, adding that the government will not adopt dual standards.

It is pertinent to mention here that four men had reportedly tried to enter Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office in London by force, seeking to meet the PML-N’s supremo in person. Three of the men were wearing masks and hoodies to conceal their identity.

When asked about their identity, they told Hasan Nawaz that he had an appointment with the PML-N supremo and wanted to convey an important message to him.

Later, a spokesman of the Sharif family had said that a case has been registered against the suspects in this regard.

Comments

comments