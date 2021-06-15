Asad Qaiser announces probe into scuffle in NA

ISLAMABAD: Condemning an unpleasant incident that had taken place in the National Assembly earlier today, Sepaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday announced a probe into the scuffle between the members from opposition and treasury benches, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that the behavior of few lawmakers from opposition and treasury benches was condemnable and disappointing.

He maintained that unruly lawmakers will not be allowed to enter the Lower House of the Parliament.

Read More: Scuffle breaks out between opposition, govt benches during Shehbaz’s NA speech

Earlier today, the Lower House of the Parliament had been descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

As soon as the PML-N president had started speech during post-budget 2021-22 NA session, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session.

SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan talking with ARY News had siad that PML-N Rohail Asgar first hurled abuses on PTI lawmakers due to which the session of the Lower House turned chaotic. The lawmakers belonging to both parties – PML-N and PTI – could be seen in a video clip throwing budget 2021-22 books on each other.

