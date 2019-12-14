CHARSADDA: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the government and the opposition will likely to reach an agreement over appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CECP) on Monday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering in Charsadda on Saturday, the Speaker said that the government’s consultations were underway with the opposition over the nomination.

Asad Qaiser said that consultations were also made with the prime minister over the legislation regarding extension in the service term of the Army Chief.

He said the opposition parties were not formally contacted so far, over the legislation with regard to extension in the tenure of the army chief.

The speaker said that the effort will be made to pass the law with consensus.

He said the government takes the opposition into confidence over the legislative matters.

Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza called it a day on Friday Dec 06 upon completion of his five-year tenure amid the deadlock between the government and the opposition over nominees for the electoral body’s top post and two members from Sindh and Balochistan.

The ECP member from Punjab, Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim, who happens to be senior member of the commission, took oath as acting CEC.

The government and the opposition were engaged in talks to reach a decision over appointment of the CEC and other two vacancies.

