MARDAN: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that the incumbent government was working to enhance trade ties with Afghanistan.

Talking to media in Mardan, the NA speaker said, steps are afoot to increase the employment opportunities in erstwhile FATA, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Speaker said FATA reforms are among his priorities and no effort will be spared for the development and progress of the people of this area.

Asad Qaiser said the policies adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will have far-reaching impacts, adding that Landi Kotal road will be made an economic corridor.

Earlier, the Speaker addressed the Sports Gala ceremony at Centre for Speech and Hearing in Mardan. He said there is no risk of any constitutional crisis on the issue of the election commission.

We should stand at one platform for the sake of the country, said Asad Qaiser.

The Speaker also announced to upgrade the school of the center to a college and 10 million rupees fund for it.

