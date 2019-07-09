PM Imran appoints Asad Umar as Economic Development Council member

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed former Finance Minister Asad Umar as member of Economic Development Council, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar has been appointed as Economic Development Council (NDC) member, reads a notification.

PM Khan earlier in June approved National Development Council (NDC) and announced its members.

According to a notification, PM Imran will head the council whereas Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been made a member of the NDC.

The key government members in the council include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Minister for Planning and development Khusro Bakhtiar.

Additional Secretary to PM’s office, Secretary Foreign Affairs Division, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms were also included in the council, reads a notification.

