Asad Umar stresses unified decision; future strategy to be finalised tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the government is willing to take unified decisions for eliminating coronavirus pandemic and the future strategy will be unveiled tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported on Monday.

Asad Umar made the statement while addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in Islamabad today.

The planning minister announced that the federal government will organise another meeting of the national command centre on Tuesday morning which would be participated by chief ministers.

“The recommendations tabled in today’s session will be reviewed in the upcoming meeting. The federal government will hold one more meeting on Tuesday evening to hold consultations over the recommendations accepted in the previous meeting. The series of sessions are being conducted to provide a complete opportunity of all sides to present their opinion to contain the pandemic.”

“The decisions to fight COVID-19 will be taken in view of the current national and economic situations. We are willing to take unified decisions and the future strategy will be unveiled after the session of the national command centre. We also wanted to run businesses besides fighting coronavirus.”

He said that it will be finalised tomorrow for what would be the post-April 15 strategies to be implemented in the country. The forthcoming session will be participated by Prime Minister Imran Khan while the provinces were also willing to finalise a solid strategy against coronavirus after holding consultations, added the minister.

Umar said that the nation has exhibited responsible behaviour that brought positive results. The minister urged traders and businesspersons to take care of their workers’ health.

“At this time, the government is making all-out efforts to maximise capacity of COVID-19 testing to 20-25,000 in a day by the end of April.

Asad Umar paid tribute to the doctors and health workers fighting on front line against COVID-19 pandemic. He also praised efforts of social workers and district administrations from all parts of the country.

