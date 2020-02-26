CPEC Phase II would have projects of different nature: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the nature of the projects in CPEC phase II will be different from the earlier stage, ARY News reported.

Speaking in a meeting of the National Assembly’s standing committee for Planning, the minister said that the railways’ Main Line-I (ML-I), agricultural and industrial sector projects will be implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking on second phase of the CPEC, Umar said these projects will be completed in partnership with the private sector.

The businessmen and agriculturists, having business links with China will be given priority in these projects, the minister said.

Some companies of Pakistan have already initiated joint ventures with China in agriculture research, Asad Umar said.

He also urged for political ownership of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and stressed for constitution of a sub committee in this regard.

Talking on the SDGs, Asad Umar said that 90 % work on these goals will be preformed by provinces. He said, framework of the SDGs will be included in the Vision 2030.

The World Bank has devised a 100 years plan for Pakistan, he told the NA committee session.

The MNAs could suggest the federal level development projects and these projects will be approved promptly, he added.

Comments

comments