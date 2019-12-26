Web Analytics
Asad Umar dancing at his son’s wedding is breaking the internet right now

Asad Umar, dancing

Pakistan’s federal minister Asad Umar’s video of dancing at his son’s wedding went viral on Thursday. 

In the video doing rounds on social media, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader can be seen shaking his leg on Abrar ul Haq’s ‘Billo’.

People couldn’t help but praise him dancing his heart out at his son’s mehndi function.

The former finance minister returned to the federal cabinet in November after taking oath as the minister for planning development and reforms.

