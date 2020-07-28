Asad Umar hints at opening of wedding halls after Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Asad Umar has promised reopening of the wedding halls after Eidul Azha to a delegation of the wedding industry, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A delegation of the wedding halls and restaurants owners met the Federal Minister for Planning and Development and requested for reopening of the marriage halls under SOPs, which were closed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asad Umar, hinted at reopening of the marriage halls and restaurants adding that the matter will be decided in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) after the Eidul Azha.

Khalid Ayub, Habibullah and other members represented the wedding and restaurant industries in the meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government and marriage halls association in a meeting this month reached to an agreement to reopen the halls before August 02 after successful talks.

“The government has sought recommendations on SOPs from the owners,” an official of the Marriage Halls Association Rana Raees had confirmed after the meeting.

He said that the marriage halls would completely abide by the government SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government also announced to reopen marriage halls in the province from the first week of the September amid country-wide protest from the halls association over continuous closure of businesses during coronavirus pandemic.

This was announced by the provincial Minister for Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, who reached out to the protesting owners of the wedding halls outside the Punjab Assembly.

“You will be allowed to arrange wedding functions from the first week of September,” he assured.

Comments

comments