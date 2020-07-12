Keep promise or face action, Asad Umar warns K-Electric over load shedding

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday warned K-Electric of action if it fails to keep its promise of refraining from unannounced load shedding in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am receiving reports of load shedding in the city,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, and said that 77 percent of the city areas should remain load-shedding free.

He warned that in case of continuous violation of its promise to ensure uninterrupted power supply, strict action should be taken against the K-Electric.

“We have provided them additional gas supply,” he said and added that NEPRA has defined authority to take action against the K-Electric in case it fails to comply with its responsibilities.

Asad Umar further said that K-Electric comes under the domain of the federal government and they would take action against the power company in case of its non-compliance.

He blamed that except K-Electric, the entire country has witnessed investments on power infrastructure. “We will be increasing 70 percent power supply in the city within three days,” announced Asad Umar.

JIT reports

Speaking over the JIT reports, the federal minister said that they were not released to put them in racks instead action needs to be taken against the responsible people.

“There should be no politics on the JITs and criminal proceeding should be launched on the basis of their findings,” he said while terming Saeed Ghani’s remarks of linking Uzair Baloch with PTI as baseless.

Asad Umar said that the PTI has its base in Lyari and their candidate Shakoor Shad defeated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in the general elections 2018.

He further denied that they had received any complaint on the Uzair Baloch JIT from the cabinet member, Fehmida Mirza. “Instead, she wants a thorough inquiry into the matter,” the federal minister said.

Coronavirus pandemic

Speaking over coronavirus pandemic, the federal minister said that the virus could see a surge if precautionary measures are not adopted on Eid ul Azha.

“The virus has touched its peak of 6,000 in the country and now around 3,000 cases are reported on a daily basis,” Asad Umar said.

Speaking over fewer testing in the country, the federal minister said that the virus transmits mainly from a person having its symptoms. “Even experts suggest that people having COVID-19 symptoms shall undergo tests,” he said.

Comments

