KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing Green Line BRT project in Karachi.

Chief Operating Officer, SIDCL Bilal Memon briefed the minister about the matters related to Green Line infrastructure progress and procurement update on the operational sides of BRT.

The meeting was informed that the prototype buses would be ready for testing and commissioning by April, 25th of next month.

The ITS contract package A will be signed on Friday 26th March, 2021 while package B by 2nd April, 2021 and the operational and maintenance award will be given by May 2021, the meeting was informed.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that Green Line BRT to be operational by August 2021.

The planning minister Asad Umar directs SIDCL to review all undertakings to achieve specific timelines with a partial and complete solution of IITS implementation.

Green Line BRT

It is to be noted that the BRT Green Line project with intersections has a 24 km long route, which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common corridor from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at M.A Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor has been constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

Comments

comments