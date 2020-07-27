Asad Umar lauds KP govt for decline in coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday appealed to masses to avoid visiting picnic spots on Eidul Azha as the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat.

“Strict implementation of SOPs and precautionary measures will ensure that Eidul-Azha passes without causing a major spike in new cases”, Asad Umar said in his media briefing after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting in Peshawar, here today.

The NCOC chairman said that the spread of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was on the decline and the provincial government played a vital role in achieving this.

Umar said that Eidul Azha is an important occasion but it is our responsibility to practice precautions in order to protect ourselves and those around us.

Read more: Asad Umar dispels impression covid cases dropping due to reduced testing

He urged the public to celebrate Eid with simplicity and conduct sacrifice in a manner that does not result in spread of the virus.

The minister advised people to use masks while maintaining social distance in cattle markets and celebrate Eidul Azha with caution by avoiding crowded recreational places.

Comments

comments