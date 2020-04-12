NCOC finalises recommendations to contain coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has finalised recommendations for containing the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan which will be presented in the next session of National Coordination Committee (NCC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

A meeting of NCOC was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar today where the participants discussed further steps to curb spread of COVID-19. They also exchanged views on purchases and supplies of essential equipment to fight the virus.

During the meeting, the high-ups gave final shape to the recommendations to be presented before NCC in its upcoming session on Monday (tomorrow).

Asad Umar urged for adopting solid measures for containing COVID-19 as the country is now witnessing an increase in locally transmitted cases. He added that the authorities will have to improve facilities for coronavirus tests. The NCOC participants have also praised ongoing efforts to fight coronavirus by the provincial governments.

According to the statistics, 4,067 patients were receiving medical treatment in the country and 5,183 people were tested positive for the virus. The death toll reaches to 88 and 37 remained in critical condition.

145 new cases and two deaths were reported in Pakistan during the last 24 hours. The medical facilities established in all parts of the country conducted 2,805 tests today while the total number of COVID-19 tests was 61,801.

